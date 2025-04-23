Jakub Kiwior News: Tale of two sides

Kiwior scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal built its momentum from the back, noted with Kiwior logging 100 passes in a game for the first time this season. Offensively, he was surprisingly excellent, proving so with his first Premier League goal this season. On the other hand, Kiwior is part of a defensive line that conceded multiple goals for the first time in a while, an unfortunate result that makes Arsenal's EPL-winning chances even more improbable.