Jakub Moder Injury: Trains, late call Wednesday

Moder was in training Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan, according to De Telegraaf.

Moder looks to be on the mend from an injury he picked up a little over a week ago, as he was back in training Tuesday. This will leave him as a late call for the match, likely facing a fitness test ahead of the contest. He did start in their past two games, so the club will hope he is fit with a limited midfield selection.