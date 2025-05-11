Jakub Stolarczyk News: Concedes two goals

Stolarczyk made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

After logging a clean sheet against Southampton, the Premier League's worst team this season, Stolarczyk crashed back down to earth and reverted to his usual form that includes multiple goals conceded. Take out the clean sheet, and he has conceded multiple goals in all but one of his seven appearances this season, a brutal indication of his and Leicester City's season. Individually, Stolarczyk has not fared much better, saving only 23 shots.