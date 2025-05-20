Jakub Stolarczyk News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Stolarczyk made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Ipswich Town.

Stolarcyzk repelled each of the two Ipswich Town shots on target Sunday to record a clean and lift his side to a 2-0 victory. Since taking the reins from injured Mads Hermansen, the Polish international has made six saves and three clearances across three starting appearances while conceding twice and recording two clean sheets. Stolarcyzk is likely to be between the sticks Sunday when Leicester City travel to Bournemouth for their season finale.