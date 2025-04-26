Jalen Neal News: Substitute option Saturday
Neal (chest) is on the bench in Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls.
Neal has been included in the squad for the third time this year, although he's unlikely to play a significant role with both George Campbell and Fernando Alvarez starting at center-back. The fit-again player may be a source of clearances and tackles if given the opportunity, but his team is not very reliable for clean sheets in its current form.
