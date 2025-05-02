Jamaal Lascelles Injury: Making good progress

Lascelles (knee) is making good progress since returning to training but is unlikely to feature again this season unless there are injuries in the squad, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to the Northern Echo. "Jamaal is making good progress and I'm really pleased with how he looks since coming back to training. It has been a slow steady return - he's certainly not been rushed. Possible he could be involved before the end of the season but I think maybe it would depend on injuries with some of the other players within the squad. Maybe for Jamaal it would be better if it was next season. But if he feels good and he's done enough training then it's something we'll look at."

