Jamaal Lascelles News: Plays half with second team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Lascelles played the first half of Tuesday's U21 match, Newcastle announced.

Lascelles is working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in 2024, and played his first match action with the youth side. He was an unused substitute during a clash with Chelsea at the weekend, his first time on the senior team sheet in 14 months. Lascelles could get a Premier League cameo in one of the two remaining matches.

Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle United
