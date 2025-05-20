Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Brilliant again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Musiala scored 12 times and added two assists during 1,804 minutes in the Bundesliga.

Musiala is one of the fastest rising talents in Germany and he did nothing to slow down this season. He remains a crucial part of the attack, though injuries have plagued him. His hope is to get fit for the club world cup and then build on his large role moving into next season as the top choice in midfield.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now