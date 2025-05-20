Jamal Musiala Injury: Brilliant again
Musiala scored 12 times and added two assists during 1,804 minutes in the Bundesliga.
Musiala is one of the fastest rising talents in Germany and he did nothing to slow down this season. He remains a crucial part of the attack, though injuries have plagued him. His hope is to get fit for the club world cup and then build on his large role moving into next season as the top choice in midfield.
