Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Eyeing Club World Cup return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Musiala (strain) is likely done for the rest of the Bundesliga season but is eyeing a return when the club starts Club World Cup play, the player told Tobias Altschaffl of Sport Bild. "I started working on the comeback on the first day after my injury, and so far everything is going accoridng to plan. I have a big goal: the Club World Cup. I want to be back on the court in the USA."

Musiala looks to be a far cry from a return this Bundesliga season, as he is still getting into his first training sessions since the injury. However, he has given a positive update, as he is eyeing a return to play when the club starts Club World Cup play. That would set him up for a return in mid-June, hoping that is the longest it takes for the young German to begin playing again.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
