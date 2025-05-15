Jamal Thiare News: Scores late equalizer
Thiare scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Austin FC.
Thiare was the hero of Wednesday's match after his late equalizer to earn the club a point, finding the back of the net in the 92nd minute. This comes despite only appearing as a substitute for 33 minutes. This was his first goal of the season as well, taking nine appearances and seven shots to reach that mark.
