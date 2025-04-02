Fantasy Soccer
James Bree headshot

James Bree News: Returns to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Bree (hamstring) returns to the squad for Wednesday's match versus Crystal Palace.

Bree is back in the squad, but will begin Wednesday's clash against Palace on the bench after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old defender has been a consistent presence in the starting XI this season and will be eager to earn his spot back going forward into the tail end of the season.

