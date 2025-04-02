James Bree News: Returns to lineup
Bree (hamstring) returns to the squad for Wednesday's match versus Crystal Palace.
Bree is back in the squad, but will begin Wednesday's clash against Palace on the bench after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old defender has been a consistent presence in the starting XI this season and will be eager to earn his spot back going forward into the tail end of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now