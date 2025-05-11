James Bree News: Sees first start in some time
Bree registered three crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.
Bree saw the start Saturday due to the absence of Kyle Walker-Peters, playing 90 minutes on the right flank. This was his first start since Feb. 25, only his second appearance since then. His performance was very average, notching three tackles won and three clearances.
