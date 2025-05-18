James Garner News: Shot on goal, accurate cross

Garner registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Southampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Going into Sunday, Garner had not attempted a shot in four consecutive appearances, so it was somewhat surprising he updated his season high in the category Sunday. In doing so, he logged his first shot on target since April. For crosses, Garner has been more consistent but not highly active, logging an accurate attempt in each of his last three appearances.