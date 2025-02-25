James Justin Injury: Late call for Thursday

Justin (foot) is set to be assessed ahead of Thursday's match against West Ham, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "We're doing everything we can to get him fit for Thursday," van Nistelrooy told reporters on Tuesday. That's yesterday, today, tomorrow, it's still a work in progress to get him fit for Thursday. There's no news yet but we're doing everything we can."

Justin will be a late call for Thursday, with the defender set to be assessed and see some testing ahead of the contest, hoping to pass and be fit enough to compete. This comes after missing their last match due to a foot injury, looking to keep it at only one match out due to the issues. He is their regular starter at right-back and will look to see that spot once fit, with Woyo Coulibaly as a possible replacement if he misses out again.