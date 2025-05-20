James Justin News: Key assist in win

Justin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Justin's driving run and incisive pass assisted the first Leicester City goal Sunday as they would go on to earn a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town. Across his 64 minutes of play, the full-back contributed three tackles (two won), two clearances and two blocks to the team's clean sheet effort. Justin's two goals and two assists over his 35 appearances (33 starts) this season mark a new career best for goal contribution in a single Premier League campaign.