James Maddison Injury: Doing fine after collision

Maddison (concussion) was doing fine after a heavy collision with Kaua Santos that forced him off the pitch, coach Ange Postecoglou told Spurs Inside. "I think he's fine. I was talking to him after, and he'll gladly take that. So courageous. I thought the boy was lucky to stay on the pitch, to be honest. It could very easily have been a red card, but it looks like it's nothing too serious. I'm sure whatever he's feeling has been numbed by the joy of winning the game."

Maddison will likely be back for their next contest against Forest on Monday after feeling good following a heavy knock in Thursday's game against Frankfurt. That said, he might face some competition for a starting spot with the return from injury of the Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.