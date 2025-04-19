James Maddison Injury: Doubtful against Forest

Maddison is a doubt for Monday's clash against Nottingham Forest after feeling sore following the heavy knock he faced in Thursday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Ange Postecoglou said in the press conference, per Football London. "Madders is probably a bit sore so a doubt for Monday."

