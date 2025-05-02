James Maddison Injury: Forced off as precaution

Maddison felt a tweak in his knee and was forced off during Thursday's 3-1 victory over Glimt in the Europa League, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference, according to Football London. "Madders felt a tweak in his knee, but it doesn't sound like it's anything serious."

Maddison had a nice outing in Thursday's game and was forced off as a precaution in the second half after feeling a tweak in his knee. The injury looks minor but he will likely be rested against the Hammers on Sunday since the focus is clearly on the Europa League with the second leg coming on Thursday. Dejan Kulusevski is expected to see a larger role on Sunday.