James Maddison headshot

James Maddison Injury: Injured Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Maddison came off with an apparent injury during the second half of Thursday's clash with Glimt. He scored once prior to the injury.

Maddison was brought off just moments after the third goal, his second injury in the past month. Dejan Kulusevski came on to replace him as Maddison went straight down the tunnel. The next chance for Maddison to return is a Sunday trip to West Ham.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
