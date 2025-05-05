James Maddison Injury: Injury doesn't look promising

Maddison (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham due to injury and it doesn't look promising, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "It doesn't look great, but we're just waiting for further information. We'll just wait and see. Hopefully we'll probably get some clarity tomorrow. It's fair to say it doesn't look promising, but I'll just wait and see."

Maddison will receive more clarity on Monday regarding his knee injury but according to his coach the situation does not look great or promising. He is in serious doubt for Thursday's second leg against Glimt in the Europa League. If he is ruled out Dejan Kulusevski is expected to take his place in the starting XI while he remains sidelined.