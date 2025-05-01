James Maddison Injury: Scores in win over Glimt

Maddison (undisclosed) was injured and subbed out in the 65th minute of Thursday's 3-1 win over Glimt. He scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners before exiting the match.

Maddison scored a brilliant goal Thursday as he controlled a long ball by Pedro Porro and smoothly slotted the ball past the Glimt keeper. He also created two chances, recorded eight crosses and took five corners in his stellar performance. That performance was cut short by a knee injury in the 65th minute, but head coach Ange Postecoglou said after the game that Maddison does not think it's serious. There's a good chance he will sit out Sunday's match at West Ham in order to rest up for the second leg.