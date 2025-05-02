Fantasy Soccer
James Maddison

James Maddison Injury: Sent for a scan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Maddison (knee) will undergo a scan on his knee injury, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Madders is a bit more of a concern as it's a knee, we've sent him for a scan."

Maddison's original outlook was positive, with the injury thought to be a minor one. Further testing made the club decide to send Maddison for a scan, with the hopes that there's no major damage. Even a minor knee injury could prove to be the end of the campaign for Maddison, with less than four weeks still to play.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur

