James Maddison Injury: Will miss remainder of season

Maddison (knee) will miss the remainder of the season due to his injury, according to Sami Mokbel of BBC.

Maddison will miss the rest of the season and up to three months due to his knee injury. He will not require any surgery but will battle to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 season. Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski is expected to get a larger role in the midfield for the final stretch of the season.