James Milner headshot

James Milner Injury: Back on pitch with rehab coaches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Milner (hamstring) has returned to the pitch with the team and the rehabilitation staff, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference. "James is back on the pitch with the team but with the rehab coaches."

Milner remains in his rehabilitation process following the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the third league game. It is encouraging to see him back on the pitch but a return before the end of the season appears unlikely for the veteran as there would be little reason to risk him. When fit he is a regular starter for the Seagulls.

