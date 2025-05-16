James Milner Injury: Unlikely to return this season
Milner (hamstring) is continuing his rehab on the pitch but is unlikely to return this season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference. "James [Milner] is doing rehab on the pitch, he's getting closer. I'm not sure if we will see him this season, but it's a nice process what he's going through now."
Milner is progressing well in his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury but will likely fall short of returning before the end of the season. He will aim to be fully fit for pre-season and is expected to be an important part of the team again at the start of the next campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now