James Milner Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Milner (hamstring) is continuing his rehab on the pitch but is unlikely to return this season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference. "James [Milner] is doing rehab on the pitch, he's getting closer. I'm not sure if we will see him this season, but it's a nice process what he's going through now."

Milner is progressing well in his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury but will likely fall short of returning before the end of the season. He will aim to be fully fit for pre-season and is expected to be an important part of the team again at the start of the next campaign.