James Pantemis News: Decent display in goal

Pantemis had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pantemis put together a solid shift for Portland as they defeated LA Galaxy on Sunday. The Canadian international did concede two goals, but he made four saves (all of which came from inside his own box), one diving save, and two punches. Pantemis has managed to keep three clean sheets in nine MLS starts this season, and has been one of the league's better keepers. He will look to keep his good start to the season going against San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday.