James Rodriguez News: Assists against Queretaro

Rodriguez assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), 12 crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Rodriguez set up Salvador Reyes with a great delivery from the right flank during the 31st minute of Friday's draw. Other than that, the Colombian logged team-high counts of 12 crosses, five scoring chances created and four fouls drawn throughout the match. He hasn't scored since Feb. 19, but his six assists are the highest total on the squad after 13 Clausura games played. He should continue to play an essential role distributing the ball to his teammates, though he can also participate in finishing, considering he has taken nine shots over his last three league appearances.