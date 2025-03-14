Fantasy Soccer
James Rodriguez News: Assists in loss to Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Rodriguez assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Necaxa.

Rodriguez bounced back from a three-game unproductive streak by serving a one-touch pass towards the center of the box for Jhonder Cadiz to score in the 75th minute of the defeat. The Colombian also delivered a game-high five scoring chances and took one shot to the post during a full-match appearance. The assist was his fifth of the campaign and tied him with three other players for the second-best record in the competition after two thirds of the regular season.

