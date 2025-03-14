James Rodriguez News: Assists in loss to Necaxa

Rodriguez assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Necaxa.

Rodriguez bounced back from a three-game unproductive streak by serving a one-touch pass towards the center of the box for Jhonder Cadiz to score in the 75th minute of the defeat. The Colombian also delivered a game-high five scoring chances and took one shot to the post during a full-match appearance. The assist was his fifth of the campaign and tied him with three other players for the second-best record in the competition after two thirds of the regular season.