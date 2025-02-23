James Rodriguez News: Creates three chances in win

Rodriguez registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Tigres.

Rodriguez failed to get directly involved in a goal this time, but he influenced his team's performance as usual via playmaking from both open play and set pieces. His two goals and four assists are now ranked third and first on the squad, respectively. In addition, he has delivered multiple crosses in all of his eight Liga MX matches played. He'll likely stay active as a central attacking midfielder for the rest of the season.