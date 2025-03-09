James Rodriguez News: Quiet outing in defeat

Rodriguez recorded one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Santos.

Rodriguez was below his usual numbers despite playing 72 minutes in a surprising loss to Santos. It was his third scoreless match in a row, and he created less than two chances for the first time since Feb. 5. Still, he's one of the most talented playmakers in the league and should retain reasonable fantasy value from both open play and set pieces, playing either on the right flank or in the middle of a three-man attacking midfield.