Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Rodriguez headshot

James Rodriguez News: Quiet outing in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Rodriguez recorded one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Santos.

Rodriguez was below his usual numbers despite playing 72 minutes in a surprising loss to Santos. It was his third scoreless match in a row, and he created less than two chances for the first time since Feb. 5. Still, he's one of the most talented playmakers in the league and should retain reasonable fantasy value from both open play and set pieces, playing either on the right flank or in the middle of a three-man attacking midfield.

James Rodriguez
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now