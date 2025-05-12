James Rodriguez News: Tallies 10 crosses in defeat

Rodriguez recorded three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez closed the campaign on a high note despite failing to get involved in a goal in the second quarterfinals duel. The star winter signing made 17 appearances across regular season and playoffs during his first five months in Liga MX, scoring two goals and delivering a team-high six assists. His production declined at the end though, along with the performance of the entire squad. When available, he took the majority of set pieces, staying valuable in terms of crosses and chances created.