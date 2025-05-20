Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Sands headshot

James Sands Injury: Loan stay extended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Sands (ankle) has had his loan to St. Pauli from NYCFC extended, accoridng to his parent club.

Sands is going to remain in Germany for the next year after joining the club in January on loan, as St. Pauli has remained in the Bundesliga, triggering a clause that keeps the player on loan with the club until June 30, 2026. This is good news for the player, as he did see a starting role before an ankle injury ended his season, starting in five of his seven appearances. That said, he will look to continue in a starting role next season once he recovers from his injury.

James Sands
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now