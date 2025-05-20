James Sands Injury: Loan stay extended

Sands (ankle) has had his loan to St. Pauli from NYCFC extended, accoridng to his parent club.

Sands is going to remain in Germany for the next year after joining the club in January on loan, as St. Pauli has remained in the Bundesliga, triggering a clause that keeps the player on loan with the club until June 30, 2026. This is good news for the player, as he did see a starting role before an ankle injury ended his season, starting in five of his seven appearances. That said, he will look to continue in a starting role next season once he recovers from his injury.