James Sands headshot

James Sands Injury: Starting to run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Sands (ankle) is starting to run again, accoridng to manager Alexandre Blessin. "James is running again. The recovery process is going very well."

Sands is seeing a solid update Friday, but is still far from a return, as he has only just started to run. That said, he will still remain out for the season, just hoping he can be fit for the next season and hopefully remain in the Bundesliga for another season, that is, if St. Pauli can avoid relegation.

James Sands
FC St. Pauli
