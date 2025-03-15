James Ward-Prowse News: Threatening from flank

Ward-Prowse registered six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Since joining West Ham, Ward-Prowse had failed to create multiple chances in Premier League games until Saturday, when he created three. He remains relatively accurate from the flank, having logged multiple accurate crosses in three of his last five EPL appearances. At the same time, Ward-Prowse attempted 22 corners for an average of 4.5 per game.