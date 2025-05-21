Jamie Gittens News: Falls out of favor to end season

Gittens scored eight goals on 52 shots and three assists on 21 chances created in 32 appearances (21 starts) this campaign.

Gittens saw plenty of success in the early stages of the season this year, seeing eight of his league goal contributions before the new year in 15 appearances, all of which were starts. However, he would fall out of favor in the back half of the season under new manager Niko Kovac, only seeing three goal contributions the rest of the season in 17 appearances (six starts) after losing his spot to Maximillian Beier. That said, it appears he will have work to do to gain that spot back next season, likely to see more of a rotational role unless he falls back into favor or sees a move in clubs.