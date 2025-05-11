Jamie Vardy News: Begins contribution streak

Vardy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

In Vardy's previous appearance, he scored a goal, breaking a drought going into his last month of the 2024-25 Premier League. This month has been a stark contrast, with him directly contributing to a goal in both of Leicester's games thus far. On Sunday, Vardy assisted Facundo Buonanotte's goal, which secured the Foxes their first point since April 12, another 2-2 draw but at Brighton & Hove Albion. Vardy has eight goals and four assists this season.