Jamie Vardy News: Breaks goal drought

Vardy unleashed a first time, left-footed shot into the top corner of the net Saturday to give Leicester City an early 1-0 lead. Over his 90 minutes of play, the veteran forward managed two shots (two on goal) as the Foxes rode out a 2-0 victory over Southampton. The goal was Vardy's first since January. In his swan song season with the Foxes, the club's legendary talisman has scored eight goals and assisted thrice over 33 appearances (33 starts).