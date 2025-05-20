Jamie Vardy News: Scores in final home match

Vardy scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Vardy opened the scoring Sunday for Leicester City as they outlasted Ipswich Town in a 2-0 victory. The goal was a poetic moment for the veteran who was playing his last home match for the Foxes after 13 seasons with the club. Across his last three appearances (three starts), the veteran striker has scored twice and assisted once.