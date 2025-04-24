Jamie Vardy News: Will leave Leicester after season

Vardy will leave Leicester at the end of the season after 13 years, the club announced. "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club," Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

Vardy will leave Leicester at the end of the season after 13 years at the club, winning a Premier League, an FA Cup, a Community Shield and two Championships while playing as the striker. This season, he has scored seven goals and delivered three assists in 31 appearances during a campaign that has been difficult since almost the beginning.