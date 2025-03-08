Jan Bednarek Injury: Forced off with head injury

Bednarek was forced off in the 18th minute of Saturday's match against Liverpool due to an apparent head injury.

Bednarek looks to be heading back to the injury list after just returning Saturday, as he would be taken off the field after a clash of heads. This could be concerning for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. He was replaced by Armel Bella-Kotchap, with Nathan Wood as another option if Bednarek misses more time.