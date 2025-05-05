Jan Bednarek News: Strong defensive effort

Bednarek registered four clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Leicester City.

Bednarek matched a team-high Saturday with four clearances and made one block over his 90 minutes of play as Southampton were brushed aside by Leicester City in a 2-0 defeat. The central defender has played every minute of the Saints' last five fixtures, averaging seven clearances per appearance over the five-match stretch. The long-serving Southampton defender has scored two goals over his 29 appearances (29 starts) during the 2024-2025 campaign.