Jan Oblak News: Concedes once in loss

Oblak had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Las Palmas.

Oblak was only a few minutes away from securing a shutout, but a stoppage-time goal from Javi Munoz not only prevented him from achieving that feat, but pretty much ended Atletico's chances of staying alive in the title race. Oblak can't be blamed for that, though. The Slovenian goalkeeper has conceded one or fewer goals in three of his last five league appearances.