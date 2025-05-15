Fantasy Soccer
Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Oblak made one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Osasuna.

Oblak conceded two goals in Atletico's 2-0 loss to Osasuna on Thursday. He was beaten by headers from Alejandro Catena in the 25th minute and Ante Budimir in the 82nd minute. He made only one save during the game and couldn't prevent Atletico's third consecutive away game without scoring or winning. That said, this marked his first game without a clean sheet in four appearances. He will aim to find one against Betis on Sunday.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
