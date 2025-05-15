Jan Oblak News: Concedes twice in defeat

Oblak made one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Osasuna.

Oblak conceded two goals in Atletico's 2-0 loss to Osasuna on Thursday. He was beaten by headers from Alejandro Catena in the 25th minute and Ante Budimir in the 82nd minute. He made only one save during the game and couldn't prevent Atletico's third consecutive away game without scoring or winning. That said, this marked his first game without a clean sheet in four appearances. He will aim to find one against Betis on Sunday.