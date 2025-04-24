Jan Oblak News: Five saves in win
Oblak registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 3-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano.
Oblak put together a nice clean sheet Thursday, stopping all five shots he faced during the win. The goalkeeper remains one of the best in the world and the team in front of him is excellent defensively. That combination means that Oblak continues to be an excellent option with major upside.
