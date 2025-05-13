Jan Oblak News: Keeps another clean sheet

Oblak recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Real Sociedad.

Oblak has kept a clean sheet in the last three matches as he continues to make his name for best keeper in La Liga. With 15 clean sheets, he has sole possession of the golden glove lead, averaging about 2.3 saves a game in the process. The keeper will head to Osasuna for the next match on Thursday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests. Oblak kept a clean sheet while making a save against the opponent during the last outing on Jan 12.