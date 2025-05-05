Fantasy Soccer
Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Oblak made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Oblak held on for his second consecutive and 14th clean sheet of the campaign. This also marked his second straight game with at least two saves, and he is up to 13 saves, compared to four goals against over the last five games. Up next for Atletico Madrid is a meeting with Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
