Jan Schoppner News: Finishing season strong

Schoppner scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Union Berlin.

Schoppner is putting in some of his best performances of the season for Heidenheim at a crucial point, and Saturday was no exception. In 89 minutes played against Union Berlin, the defensive midfielder scored one goal from his only shot of the game, made nine defensive actions, and won the most duels in the match with nine. Schoppner now has two goal contributions in his last three starts for Heidenheim.