Jan Vertonghen News: Will retire after the season

Vertonghen has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of the season, his club confirmed.

Vertonghen will retire at the end of the season as the captain of Belgian side Anderlecht. The defender made 315 appearances for Tottenham and scored 14 goals, creating his legend with the Spurs. He also earned 157 caps for Belgium, scoring ten goals and helping the team reach the World Cup semifinal against France in 2018.