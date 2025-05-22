Jannes Horn News: Plays one half in US Open Cup
Horn (knee) played one half in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Horn missed the last two contests due to a knee injury but has fully recovered since he played the first half in Wednesday's US Open Cup defeat. He has been an undisputed starter when fit and available this season and is expected to return to the starting XI in the backline again on Saturday against Colorado.
