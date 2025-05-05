Jarell Quansah News: Scores own goal

Quansah recorded an own goal, one tackle (one won), three clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Quansah got back in the starting XI as Liverpool look to rotate with the league already wrapped up. The defender didn't exactly cover himself in glory, as he scored an own goal and was beaten badly for one of the Chelsea goals. Quansah's mistakes early in the season saw him fall almost entirely out of contention under new boss Arne Slot.